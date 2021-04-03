Hindi Medium star Saba Qamar calls off her wedding with Azeem Khan

Saba Qamar, who was seen in Hindi Medium opposite late actor Irrfan Khan, had recently announced her wedding with Azeem Khan. The actress was in the news for an FIR being filed against her and singer Bilal Saeed for shooting in a mosque, but things were settled once the two celebrities issued an apology for the same. However, the actress recently posted a note on her Instagram informing that she has called off her wedding with Azeem Khan.
A post shared by Saba Qamar (@sabaqamarzaman)
