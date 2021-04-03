Kanchi Singh tests positive for COVID-19

Kanchi Singh who was recently in Bhopal to shoot for her Bollywood debut Shukr-Dosh, has unfortunately been hit by the ongoing pandemic scare and has tested positive for COVID-19. Kanchi who has finally made her dream debut in films after a long gap from television is super excited to be working on the big screen. She is aiming at undergoing a speedy recovery to resume her shoots again and ensure that work is not hampered in any possible way.
