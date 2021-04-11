Sara Ali Khan’s attempt at singing ‘Dama Dam Mast Qalandar’ will make you laugh

Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan recently headed to Kashmir for a vacation with her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. The actress who regularly entertains her fans with her antics on social media. Recently, she posted a video of her comically attempting to sing the Sufi song ‘Dama Dam Mast Qalandar’.

In the video shared by Sara, musicians can be seen sitting behind the actress while she sang the song aloud. Sara can be heard singing the song loudly while making goofy expressions. Sharing the video on her Instagram story, Sara wrote, 'Asli Talent Idhar Hai' pointing at herself.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Bollywood Hungama???? (@realbollywoodhungama)

On Saturday, Sara had also shared a picture with her brother Ibrahim where the two are seen posing alongside a snowmobile in a snow capped mountain in Gulmarg.

ALSO READ: From pristine beaches to snow-capped mountains, here’s how Sara Ali Khan beats the heat with brother Ibrahim Ali Khan

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results