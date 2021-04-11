Amitabh Bachchan reveals that films like Anand, Chupke Chupke, Namak Haram was shot in Jalsa

Actor Amitabh Bachchan revealed an interesting trivia as his film Chupke Chupke directed by Hrishikesh Mukherjee completed 46 years of release.

Late on Saturday, Amitabh Bachchan took to his social media handle and shared a couple of pictures from the sets of Chupke Chupke. He revealed that the house seen in the picture is his current house Jalsa and that many of his films were shot in the house.

"Chupke Chupke, with Hrishi Da, closing in to 46 years today .. that house that you see in the pic with Jaya .. is now Jalsa my home, bought & rebuilt .. many films shot there – Anand, Namak Haram, Chupke Chupke , Satte pe Satta it was Producer NC Sippy's house , then…",” he wrote.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Amitabh Bachchan is currently looking forward to the release of his next titled Chehre. The film directed by Rumy Jafry was supposed to hit the theaters on April 9, but has been postponed owing to the surge in COVID-19 cases in the country.

