From pristine beaches to snow-capped mountains, here’s how Sara Ali Khan beats the heat with brother Ibrahim Ali Khan

Just a few weeks back Sara Ali Khan was vibing with the waves in the Maldives. From there the actress who was seen in the recent release Coolie No 1 seems to have come up with new ways to beat the heat. After the Maldivian getaway Sara jetted off to some snow-capped mountains with brother Ibrahim Ali Khan.

Sharing images of the two from there, while they enjoyed a snowmobile ride Sara simply posted, “The chosen frozen ❄️☃️????????”. In the images both Sara and Ibrahim can be seen wrapped tight in warm clothing to keep away the chill.

Back on the work front, Sara Ali Khan will soon start prepping for Atrangi Re. Directed by Anand L Rai the film also stars Akshay Kumar and Dhanush in pivotal characters.

