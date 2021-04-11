From pristine beaches to snow-capped mountains, here’s how Sara Ali Khan beats the heat with brother Ibrahim Ali Khan

Just a few weeks back Sara Ali Khan was vibing with the waves in the Maldives. From there the actress who was seen in the recent release Coolie No 1 seems to have come up with new ways to beat the heat. After the Maldivian getaway Sara jetted off to some snow-capped mountains with brother Ibrahim Ali Khan.
Sharing images of the two from there, while they enjoyed a snowmobile ride Sara simply posted, “The chosen frozen ❄️☃️????????”. In the images both Sara and Ibrahim can be seen wrapped tight in warm clothing to keep away the chill.
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)
Also Read: Sara Ali Khan takes us behind-the-scenes of performance look for Filmfare Awards 2021
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply