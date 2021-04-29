Madhuri Dixit says the agony of the people is heartbreaking

The entire country has been crying for help with the COVID-19 second wave. Major cities have been affected with corpses of people still waiting to be cremated. The hospitals have run out of medical equipment including oxygen and ventilators to treat the affected people. Celebrities have been trying to do their bit to help out as many as they can by sharing details from official sources. Some have even contributed by providing beds for the patients.

Madhuri Dixit has set up a campaign on International Dance Day to cheer up the spirits of those around her. The actress says it’s heartbreaking to see people’s agony and the situation around us, but she has been looking at the positive side and has been spending a lot of time with her family that included her husband, kids, and her mother. Before the lockdown, Madhuri Dixit was a judge on a dance reality show and said that she would ensure to sanitize her hands at regular intervals. Since the shoots have come to a halt, Madhuri Dixit recently received the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

