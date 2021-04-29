Madhuri Dixit says the agony of the people is heartbreaking

The entire country has been crying for help with the COVID-19 second wave. Major cities have been affected with corpses of people still waiting to be cremated. The hospitals have run out of medical equipment including oxygen and ventilators to treat the affected people. Celebrities have been trying to do their bit to help out as many as they can by sharing details from official sources. Some have even contributed by providing beds for the patients.
