Shruti Hassan busts myth about Bollywood – “Everyone is friendly, they’re not”

Actress Shruti Hassan, daughter to the esteemed actor Kamal Hassan, made her Bollywood debut in the 2009 film Luck. She later also appeared in films like Dil Toh Baccha Hai Ji and shot to fame after she did Ramaiya Vastavaiya. She works in South industry and juggles between different languages when it comes to films.

In an exclusive interview with Bollywood Hungama, Shruti played a super fun rapid-fire and answered some of the really interesting questions. When asked, "Is there anything you heard about the Bollywood industry, but later on, turned out to be a myth?".

To which Shruti answered, "Everyone is friendly, they're NOT." with a quirky smile on her face. Well, Surely Shruti answer was a really shocking statement to know about.

Shruti was asked which celebrity she would like to work with again and haven't worked since in a while. To which, she answered, “Probably Rajkummar Rao. The thing is, him and I didn’t get along 100% during Behen Hogi Teri. We just didn’t vibe. And then, we got along really well after the movie, so I would really like to work with him again, with our new frames of mind, because I think he is fab.”

Well, on the work front, Shruti Haasan will be seen in the film Pitta Kathaluto directed by ag Ashwin, B V Nandini Reddy, Tharun Bhascker, and Sankalp Reddy.

Shruti Haasan was last seen in Tigmanshu Dhulia’s 2020 Hindi crime drama, Yaara. The film also starred Vidyut Jammwal, Amit Sadh, Vijay Varma, Kenny Basumatary and Ankur Vikal.

