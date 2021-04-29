Beyoncé makes a strong summer statement in neon Balmain mini dress and Christian Louboutin pumps

Blending in is so out of fashion. You have got to stand out when it comes to fashion. And the megastar Beyoncé just does the same. The 39- year old singer is known for her bold and stylish choices. The singing sensation continues to set the internet ablaze with her fiery looks.
In her recent pictures, the queen was seen donning all neon bodycon mini dress which featured deep plunging neckline. She teamed the look with matching pumps from Christian Louboutin and accessorised the look with neon bag. She opted for golden leaf cut earrings and Philó ‘Celeste’ shades.
