“No one is safe unless everyone is safe” – Priyanka Chopra sets up COVID-19 fundraiser for India

The deadly second wave of the novel coronavirus has left the nation in a miserable condition. We are getting to hear about the unavailability of beds and oxygen cylinders, crematoriums filled with dead bodies. Priyanka Chopra, who is currently in London due to professional condition, expressed her concern through a video of herself.

In the video, Priyanka requested people to donate as much as they can to help those suffering from the coronavirus in India. She has been consistently trying to aware the world of India's misery and urged for India's help at a global level. She spoke about the lack of availability of oxygen cylinders, hospital beds and shortage of COVID-19 vaccines and medicines in India. In her video, Priyanka also addressed the global community to care about India, her home and her native land.

In the video, Priyanka spoke at a length and said, "Why do we need to care? Why is it so urgent right now? I'm sitting in London and I'm hearing from my friends and family in India about how hospitals are at capacity, there are no rooms in ICUs, ambulances are too busy, oxygen supply is less, crematoriums having mass cremations because the volume of deaths is so much," the actress can be heard saying in the clip.

"India is my home and India is bleeding. And we, as a global community, need to care. And I'll tell you why we need to care: Because unless everyone is safe, no one is safe. And I understand a lot of people must be angry thinking about why we are in this place in the first place? Why is this happening? Well, we'll address that. We'll address that after we stop the urgency."

Priyanka has set up a fundraiser with GiveIndia, the largest organization on the ground in India providing Covid relief. She mentioned in her caption about the Funds and also gave assurance to the donators that their money will go in the right hands. Priyanka wrote, "India, my home, is suffering the world’s worst Covid crisis, and we all need to help! People are dying in record numbers. There is illness everywhere, and it’s only continuing to spread and kill at great speed and scale. I have set up a fundraiser with GiveIndia, the largest organization on the ground in India providing Covid relief. Whatever you can spare, truly makes a difference. Nearly 63 million people follow me on here, if even 100,000 of you donate $10, that’s $1 Million, and that’s huge. Your donation will go directly to healthcare physical infrastructure (including Covid care."

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra is currently in London shooting for Amazon Prime Video series Citadel with Richard Madden.

