Kareena Kapoor Khan pens a note amid COVID-19 crisis – “Each one of you is responsible for breaking the chain”

Seeing the current situation and the sudden spike in Covid-19 active cases in the country, netizens have stepped up to help the citizens with helpful resources. Bollywood celebrities have come forward in addressing the people about safety and safety protocols.

Recently, Kareena Kapoor Khan took it to her Instagram and penned s letter. Kareena in her letter showed her disappointment towards the people who are not taking the situation seriously. She wrote, "It’s unimaginable for me to know that there are still many people who do not understand the gravity of the situation our country is in,”.

She further encouraged everyone to spare a thought for the frontline workers who are working day and night amidst having their families. She wrote, "The next time you step out, or wear your mask under your chin, or flout the rules; spare a thought for our doctors and medical staff. They are at a breaking point both mentally and physically.”

She ended the note holding everybody responsible and wrote, "Each one of you reading this is responsible for breaking the chain. Now more than ever, India needs you” with a folded hands emojis.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan will be next seen in Advait Chandan’s Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Aamir Khan.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan says putting on weight easily runs in her family; reveals she put on 8 kgs in one trip to Italy

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results