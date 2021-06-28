From Ranveer Singh, Nicki Minaj to BLACKPINK’s Jennie & Lisa, celebs are rocking Y2K trends in 2021

We are all feeling nostalgic these days as 2000s fashion is back. It was all about edgy, sexy, and confidence. This trend is all over the internet now. From A-list celebrities to top social media influencers, everyone is rocking this trend. In fact, many celebrities have gone further and incorporated this trend in their music videos. In this listicle, we have gathered the Y2K trends that are back in 2021 so that you don’t miss out on anything.

SCARF TOPS

Scarf tops were the famous 2000s clothing and it is also the most worn piece of clothing in 2021 so far. From queen Beyonce to Christina Aguilera, everyone is seen wearing scarf tops in the 2000s. Now, seeing the comeback of these tops, many fast-fashion labels such as Zara and Urban outfitters have started selling these.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by DUA LIPA (@dualipa)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Sarah Jane Dias (@sarahjanedias)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by ᴋʜᴜsʜɪ ᴋᴀᴘᴏᴏʀ (@khushi05k)

CROPPED CARDIGANS

Cropped cardigans are known to give you that cute, comfy, and cozy look. Back in the day cropped cardigans were seen in many famous movies and tv shows like the one tree hill series and the Glee series worn by A-list celebrities, but these days it has become more of an outdoorsy street style outfit.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Shanaya Kapoor ???? (@shanayakapoor02)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by LISA (@lalalalisa_m)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Hailey Rhode Baldwin Bieber (@haileybieber)

BAGUETTE BAGS

If we are talking about baguette bags, we couldn’t help but mention the iconic Carrie Bradshaw from Sex and the city series. She popularized this bag in the early 2000s. As the trend is back, many celebrities like Nicki Minaj and Zendaya were spotted flawlessly carrying this bag.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Barbie (@nickiminaj)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Zendaya (@zendaya)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata)

BOLD PRINTS

If we are talking about Y2k fashion, the bold print mention is a must. How can we forget our favorite Disney celebs like Miley Cyrus, Selena Gomez, and Ashley Tisdale owning the red carpets in bold-printed outfits? Today bold prints especially on scarf tops and bikini are on a high roll. Take a look:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

FLATFORMS/BOOTS

When the trend of flatfoot/boots came in the 2000s, everyone wanted to have atleast a pair of them and even today the situation is the same. Many fast fashion brands and designer brands like Versace have started selling these and by seeing the hype of this footwear, it seems that they are here to stay for a long time.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Olivia Rodrigo (@oliviarodrigo)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by BILLIE EILISH (@billieeilish)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by ᴋʜᴜsʜɪ ᴋᴀᴘᴏᴏʀ (@khushi05k)

MIDRIFF FLOSSING

Is there anything sexier than mid-riff outfits? We don’t think so. Iconic stars like Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera, and Paris Hilton popularized this look in the 2000s and now many celebrities are seen wearing these. The mid-riff floss outfits are timeless as they will always make you feel sexier and confident no matter which decade you’ll wear them.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Vaani Kapoor (@_vaanikapoor_)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by J (@jennierubyjane)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by DUA LIPA (@dualipa)

FLIP FLOP HEELS

Flip-Flop heels are an iconic 2000s trend. The question here is why was this trend ever forgotten as they always brought that element of elegance to the outfit. Even today they still do the same and these below pictures are a true testament to that.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Olivia Frances Culpo (@oliviaculpo)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Elizabeth Stewart ???????????????? (@elizabethstewart1)

COLOURED SUNGLASSES

colored sunglasses deserves an honorable mention in this list. Those Elle Woods sunglasses from Legally Blonde are still remembered. These days, colorful sunglasses have become a go-to fashion statement that many celebrities make.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Megan Thee Stallion (@theestallion)

METALLIC

Metallic outfits will always be iconic. These outfits have that sacred eyecatching powers to this day. Once you lay your eyes on these outfits, it’s not easy to take them off. Celebrities like Kim Kardashian and Disha Patani have proved that metallic outfits are immortal.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian)

BRIGHT CLIPS

Bright poppy hair clips absolutely brought and still brings that funky-ness in the outfit. Even today many celebrities are wearing these and absolutely looking snatched in them at the same time. This trend is not going away any time soon. It’s definitely here to stay.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@ashleygraham)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by DUA LIPA (@dualipa)

Also Read: HITS AND MISSES OF THE WEEK – Priyanka Chopra, Kriti Sanon, Shilpa Shetty keep it trendy; Huma Qureshi, Tamannaah Bhatia fail to impress

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results