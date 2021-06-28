Disha Patani sets the temperature soaring skimpy white bikini in this beach photo

Actress Disha Patani on June 27 treated her fans with a sizzling photo of herself. The actress seems to be reminiscing her holidays and especially, times spent on the beach.
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani)
On the work front, Disha Patani was last seen in Salman Khan-starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. She will next be seen in Ekta Kapoor’s KTina and Mohit Suri's Ek Villain Returns.
ALSO READ: Disha Patani misses the beach, drops throwback picture in leopard print bikini
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply