Govinda and Ganesh Acharya groove to ‘Khula Hai Mera Pinjra’ with Nora Fatehi on the sets of Dance Deewane 3

Popular dance reality show Dance Deewane 3's set was recently graced by 90s superstar Govinda, actress Nora Fatehi and popular celebrity choreographer Ganesh Acharya. The show features some of the most talented dancers from all age groups across pan India and has Madhuri Dixit, Dharmesh Yelande and Tushar Kalia on the judge's panel.
In a recent episode which was shot a few days ago, Govinda, Nora and Ganesh came to the sets as guests for a Guru Purnima special episode. The episode will air today in which all three guests will be seen having a great time on the show. Apart from enjoying various performances of the contestants on their hit numbers, they will also be seen shaking a leg with each other, the judges and contestants.
Sharing the video, the actor wrote, "Apne dance se Bollywood mein kar diya kamaal ab #DD3 ke stage par machayenge dhamaal. Guru Purnima mein aa raha hoon main, @ganeshacharyaa aur @norafatehi, toh humse milne ke liye ho jaiye tayyar."
