Govinda and Ganesh Acharya groove to ‘Khula Hai Mera Pinjra’ with Nora Fatehi on the sets of Dance Deewane 3

Popular dance reality show Dance Deewane 3's set was recently graced by 90s superstar Govinda, actress Nora Fatehi and popular celebrity choreographer Ganesh Acharya. The show features some of the most talented dancers from all age groups across pan India and has Madhuri Dixit, Dharmesh Yelande and Tushar Kalia on the judge's panel.

In a recent episode which was shot a few days ago, Govinda, Nora and Ganesh came to the sets as guests for a Guru Purnima special episode. The episode will air today in which all three guests will be seen having a great time on the show. Apart from enjoying various performances of the contestants on their hit numbers, they will also be seen shaking a leg with each other, the judges and contestants.

Before the premiere of the episode, Govinda took to his Instagram and shared a glimpse of it. He shared a video in which he was seen grooving to his hit number ‘Khula Hai Mera Pinjra’ from the film Joru Ka Ghulam with ace choreographer Ganesh Acharya. Later in the video, Nora also joins them and shakes a leg. Truly, it was a delight to watch three iconic figures in one frame. Their moves as well as their killer expressions are totally a treat for their fans. In the video, Govinda wore a baby pink tuxedo, while Ganesh wore a grey shirt with half sleeves black vest. While Nora looked scintillating as she donned a shimmery pink saree.

Sharing the video, the actor wrote, "Apne dance se Bollywood mein kar diya kamaal ab #DD3 ke stage par machayenge dhamaal. Guru Purnima mein aa raha hoon main, @ganeshacharyaa aur @norafatehi, toh humse milne ke liye ho jaiye tayyar."

