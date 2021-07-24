Yami Gautam kick starts shoot of Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury’s Lost in Kolkata, shares an Instagram story

Bala actress Yami Gautam worked in TV serials before she made a grand entry in Bollywood with Vicky Donor opposite Ayushmann Khurrana. She later went on to do impeccable movies like Kaabil, Sarkar 3, Uri: The Surgical Strike, Batti Gul Meter Chalu, Ginny Weds Sunny, Action Jackson, Badlapur, Sanam Re, Junooniyat, and Total Siyapaa. The actress married her Uri director Aditya Dhar after dating him for a brief time. At present, she is in Kolkata shooting for the movie Lost directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury featuring Pankaj Kapur, Rahul Khanna, Neil Bhoopalam, and Pia Bajpiee.

The 32-year-old actress posted a picture on her Instagram story and shared the news with her fans. She wrote, "Here I am Kolkatta! Let's begin #LOST" over her picture. Yami was looking elegant in a Magenta suit and lipstick topped with a bindi and earrings. One week ago Yami Gautam had shared the first look of Lost on her Instagram handle and wrote, "Here comes another hard-hitting & thrilling tale that's more relevant than ever in today's time, #Lost Helmed by @aniruddhatony and starring me @officialpankajkapur , @mrkhanna, @neilbhoopalam, @piabajpai and @tushar.pandey. Filming begins soon!".

Yami Gautam will next be seen in the horror-comedy Bhoot Police also starring Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Javed Jaffrey opposite her. It will be released on 17th September on Disney+ Hotstar.

