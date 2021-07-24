Take inspiration from Anushka Sharma, Kiara Advani, Shilpa Shetty for your monsoon must-haves wardrobe

The rains are here and the cloudy days got us gloomy but our fashion archives have got you covered. Put on some colour, get the vibe and beat the rainy-day blues!

FLOWY IS THE MOOD

Flowy Silhouettes get you in the mood for the wet weather. Flowy clothes dry faster, don't get sticky, are light and keep you comfortable all day! Try picking easy breezy dresses, wide leg pants, peplum tops to get the style right.

SPLASH IT UP

The grey clouds steal all the colour and you feel gloomy. To beat the blues, try picking out vibrant colours to feel that way. Pick out simple kurtas, prints and bright shades to put you in the right mood for the day.

ATHLEISURE TO YOUR RESCUE

Wanna feel comfortable but still feel stylish and chic? Athleisure has got you covered, ditch your heels, pull out your comfiest sneakers, sweatshirts and jogger pants- make comfy yet stylish.

LAYER IT UP

The Monsoons tend to get chilly and the pleasant weather makes you feel cozy, pair your singlets and backless tops with denim jackets, shrugs and light jackets. Layers will keep you warmer than ever and also get the fashion right!

The change in the weather means change in fashion! But we've got you covered, put on your best clothes and steal the show- stylish as always!

