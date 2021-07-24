Riteish Deshmukh, Mahesh Babu, Mandira Bedi, and others congratulate Mirabai Chanu as she wins the first medal for India at Tokyo Olympics 2020

Indian weightlifter Mirabai Chanu has created history by becoming the first Indian weightlifter to win the silver medal at the Olympic Games by lifting 202 kgs. She is also the second Indian to win an Olympic medal in weightlifting after Karnam Malleswari's bronze in 1998. To add to this it is the first time that Indian has won a medal on the first day of the Olympics.

At the ongoing Tokyo Olympics 2020, Mirabai Chanu started the competition by lifting 84 kg in her first attempt during the snatch event. She lifted 87 kg in her second attempt. She failed to lift the 89 kg in her third attempt and finally finished the event with 202 kg making India proud on day one of the Tokyo Olympics.

Several prominent members from the film industry took to social media to congratulate Mirabai Chanu for the win and for making India proud.

Riteish Deshmukh, Mahesh Babu, Sunny Deol, Mandira Bedi were among the first to congratulate Chanu.

Off to a flying start! Huge congratulations to #MirabaiChanu on winning the silver for weightlifting at the #Tokyo2020 Olympics. The action has just begun! ???????? pic.twitter.com/AYX0gLP38c

— Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) July 24, 2021

Congratulations @mirabai_chanu on wining the Silver for #TeamIndia in #Weightlifting What a phenomenal performance at the #Tokyo2020 #Olympics #MirabaiChanu pic.twitter.com/y7tYOvenkn

— Shreya Ghoshal (@shreyaghoshal) July 24, 2021

Congratulations #mirabai & thank you for making India proud. #Olympics #silver – Jai Hind #MirabaiChanu pic.twitter.com/VYbRWZ2evI

— Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) July 24, 2021

First Olympic Medal ???? for India.. So proud. ???????? #MirabaiChanu

— mandira bedi (@mandybedi) July 24, 2021

Great beginning @mirabai_chanu

Congratulations India#MirabaiChanu #IndiaAtTokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/Mllv79QXXS

— Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol) July 24, 2021



