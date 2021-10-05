Pandora Papers: Jackie Shroff, Tiger Shroff, Krishna Shroff named in New Zealand Trust with Swiss bank account

Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff was the prime beneficiary of a trust set up in New Zealand by his mother-in-law. Reportedly, the records show that the trust had a Swiss bank account and owned an offshore company registered in the British Virgin Islands and that Jackie made substantial contributions to the trust.

A massive leak of financial documents was published by many news organizations on Sunday that tied several public personalities to secret wealth reserves. According to reports, Ayesha Shroff's mother Claudia Dutt formed the Media Trust, registered with London Fiduciary Trust Company Limited (LFTC) in New Zealand on November 29, 2005. The trust was reportedly terminated eight years later.

The report also states that Jackie and Ayesha's children Tiger Shroff and Krishna Shroff are the other two beneficiaries. It also stated that Jackie wished to be "considered the primary beneficiary during his lifetime and his needs should be paramount".

While the records do not mention the amount contributed by Shroff, it shows that the trust held an account at a private Swiss bank that was closed in 2013.

Reportedly, when Ayesha was asked about the same she denied having any knowledge about the same. She said that her mother passed away a decade ago and was a Belgian citizen and not an Indian citizen.

ALSO READ: Jackie Shroff roped in as goodwill ambassador for The All Living Things Environmental Film Festival

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results