CoinDCX ropes in Amitabh Bachchan as brand ambassador

Crypto exchange, CoinDCX has roped in Amitabh Bachchan as their first ever brand ambassador. Through this collaboration, CoinDCX will try to increase awareness around crypto and popularize it as an emerging asset class.

As Big B is the face of the new campaign, it will help focus on popularizing crypto as an asset class. As per the start-up, Indians have recently got interested in investing in crypto. However, there is still a need for raising awareness on safe crypto investments.

With the help of Big B, CoinDCX will convey that when it comes to safety of its users and following all the regulations, it is at the forefront. Moreover, the brand aims to educate the users about the crypto space.

Sumit Gupta, co-founder and chief executive officer, CoinDCX said that they are honoured to have Big B as their brand ambassador. His knowledge will prove valuable in building trust and credibility amongst new users, he said.

