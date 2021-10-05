Emily Ratajkowski alleges sexual assault by Robin Thicke on sets of ‘Blurred Lines’ music video

Model and actress Emily Ratajkowski has opened up about the time alleging being sexually assaulted by singer Robin Thicke on the set of the 2013 music video for 'Blurred Lines.'

According to The Sunday Times, Ratajkowski describes the alleged incident in her upcoming book, My Body. Per the London-based paper, Ratajkowski writes in the book, "Suddenly, out of nowhere, I felt the coolness and foreignness of a stranger's hands cupping my bare breasts from behind. I instinctively moved away, looking back at Robin Thicke. He smiled a goofy grin and stumbled backward, his eyes concealed behind his sunglasses. My head turned to the darkness beyond the set. [The director, Diane Martel’s] voice cracked as she yelled out to me, 'Are you okay?'"

The director Diane Martel tells the Times, "I remember the moment that he grabbed her breasts. One in each hand. He was standing behind her as they were both in profile."

'Blurred Lines' video was filmed with an all-female team, Ratajkowski is one of three models who dance semi-naked alongside Thicke, singer Pharrell Williams, and rapper TI.

Before the alleged incident, Ratajkowski reportedly wrote that Thicke was "a little drunk" and "didn't seem to be enjoying himself in the same way." In her book, she reportedly writes that she "felt the heat of humiliation pump through" her body following the alleged incident, adding, "I didn't react — not really, not like I should have."

Martel tells The Sunday Times she reacted by screaming, "What the f— are you doing, that's it!! The shoot is over!!" But according to the director, Ratajkowski offered to finish the shoot.

While this is the first time Ratajkowski has spoken about the alleged incident publicly, she's been vocal in the past about her disdain for the video.

The 'Blurred Lines' song has been a magnet for controversy since its release. Its lyrics, which include, "I know you want it," have been criticized for trivializing sexual violence.

The video was also reportedly banned from YouTube.

