Star kids won’t hang around together, at least for now

If you are a Bollywood regular you are unlikely to see the coterie of star-kids hanging together. Bollywood’s parents have placed a blanket-ban on the star-kids hanging out together at parties or on social media.
Ananya Panday, one learns, won’t be connecting with Aryan Khan. Nor visiting her best friend Janhvi Kapoor and her sister Khushi.
Some stars/producers are even thinking of packing off their children to the US, Dubai or London for a while. The two daughters of a legendary superstar won’t be on the radar in Mumbai for a while.
“You never know whose kids will be summoned next,” a producer with popular celebrity daughters tells me in a fearful voice.
