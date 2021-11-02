Sharvari Wagh nails the printed look in a satin set from Anamika Khanna

Sharavri Wagh is going out and about making fashionable statements with her promotional looks for Bunty Aur Babli 2. Indian actress Sharvari Wagh got her fame from her debut web series on Amazon Prime Video’s The Forgotten Army- Azaadi Ke Liye in 2020. The Bunty Aur Babli 2 actress is super frequent on her Instagram with her glamorous and bold outfit looks which is winning millions of hearts every day.

Sharvari made yet another sizzling appearance for the promotions as she donned a Anamika Khanna couture. She looked lovely as ever in a heavily printed satin cropped shirt with her lace bralette peeking through. She paired it with a lungi styled skirt of the same print. Sharvari looked amazing with shimmer makeup with a smokey eye, blush pink lips and her hair poker straight with heavy mascara and her green cat eyes standing out. Sharvari’s curves are beautifully accentuated in this set, and she looks stunning as she flaunts her toned abdomen. She completed the look with black peep toe heels. We love this printed and fun look on Wagh and can’t wait to see what else she dons for the promotions.

On the work front, Sharvari Wagh will make her Bollywood debut with Bunty Aur Babli 2 alongside Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji and Siddhant Chaturvedi

