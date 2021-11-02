Sharvari Wagh nails the printed look in a satin set from Anamika Khanna

Sharavri Wagh is going out and about making fashionable statements with her promotional looks for Bunty Aur Babli 2. Indian actress Sharvari Wagh got her fame from her debut web series on Amazon Prime Video’s The Forgotten Army- Azaadi Ke Liye in 2020. The Bunty Aur Babli 2 actress is super frequent on her Instagram with her glamorous and bold outfit looks which is winning millions of hearts every day.
On the work front, Sharvari Wagh will make her Bollywood debut with Bunty Aur Babli 2 alongside Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji and Siddhant Chaturvedi
