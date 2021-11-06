The ‘Chodo Kal Ki Baatein’ and Lord Ganesha scene in Sooryavanshi gets the Maximum claps and whistles in house-full shows Across the country

The much awaited film Sooryavanshi finally released yesterday after a wait of nearly 19-20 months. The excitement for this Rohit Shetty-directed film and Akshay Kumar-starrer was skyhigh and it became clear as it opened to house full boards across the country. The word of mouth is very positive and it means that it’ll not only have one of the best first day collections but would also have a huge first weekend and eventually healthy lifetime numbers.

Sooryavanshi is a complete masala entertainer and hence, it’s replete with several applause and whistle worthy scenes at regular intervals. Surprisingly, the scene that has been loved unanimously and probably got the most claps is the scene in the second half when the recreated version of 'Chodo Kal Ki Baatein' is played.

In a tense development, the terrorists are shown planting bombs in cars in several parts of Mumbai and are expected to explode one after another, within an interval of five minutes. Realizing that the bomb squad won’t be able to reach all these places in the city, Veer Sooryavanshi, played by Akshay Kumar, thinks of a unique idea. He asks the National Security Guard (NSG) to deploy helicopters immediately. These helicopters are told to lift the cars that have the bomb and then throw these explosive-laden vehicles deep into the sea, thus saving the population from the terror attack.

However, one of the cars is parked at the busy Minar Chowk. Getting the chopper there is difficult. Hence, ATS inspector Abbas (Amrit Singh) with the help of his father, ex-cop Naeem Khan (Rajendra Gupta) evacuates the area. Interestingly, a mosque and a temple are situated almost next to each other at this chowk. When the priests at the temple learn that there is a bomb scare, they start lifting the idol of Lord Ganesha so that it can be kept in a safe place.

At this point, director Rohit Shetty shows his brilliance. The devotees at the mosque realize that the priests alone won’t be able to lift the idol. Hence, they come to their rescue. The director beautifully shows the Muslims removing their footwear outside the temple and then helping the priests. Some people then get a handcart and the idol is then safely put on it. All this while, the song 'Chodo Kal Ki Baatein' is played and it seems just apt for the situation.

Rohit Shetty has executed this scene so well that as per reports, almost all shows have shown viewers breaking into applause. An industry insider said, “We thought the entry of Akshay Kumar or that of Singham (Ajay Devgn) or Simmba (Ranveer Singh) or maybe some stunt scene would turn out to be the most loved scene of the film. All these scenes which I just mentioned did get its share of seetis and taalis. But this scene depicting the communal harmony of the nation has taken the cake. It gave viewers goosebumps; Hats off to the director and writer for thinking of such a scene! And it’s sad that we don’t write such scenes anymore that work so well with all kinds of audiences. This is a wake-up call for our filmmakers.”

Trade expert Komal Nahta agreed as he said, “It’s a mind-blowing scene. I not only clapped but even wept in that scene like a child as I was overcome by the emotions. I believe that in every single theatre, you’ll hear thunderous applause because it so beautifully shows that dividing people on the basis of religion is just a political game. The common man just doesn’t care.”

Akshaye Rathi, film exhibitor and distributor stated, “There are multiple moments in the film where there are clap worthy reactions including this scene. Especially in single screen cinemas in tier 2 towns, where your audience is a good mix of people belonging to various religions, the reaction has been just phenomenal. The entire halls are erupting in that scene.”

