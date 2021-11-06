Due to Insane demand for Sooryavanshi, cinema halls in Mumbai organize post midnight and even 4:30 am shows

Before the pandemic caused havoc, the makers of Sooryavanshi had announced that their film will run 24×7 in the city of Mumbai. This was a time when the action flick was supposed to release on March 24, 2020. Running Sooryavanshi’s shows for 24 hours, including shows post-midnight, was a part of Maharashtra Tourism and Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray’s initiative to turn Mumbai into a city that remains open 24×7. Sadly, after the lockdown was imposed in the country, the much awaited film directed by Rohit Shetty and starring Akshay Kumar, was postponed. It finally released yesterday, on Friday, November 5.

Interestingly, the dream of the Sooryavanshi makers of having shows at all times did get fulfilled, although just in a few theatres.

Such was the demand for the film that the last show in Maxus cinema in Borivali, Mumbai was played yesterday (November 5) at 11:45 pm. The next show was held at 12:30 am followed by shows at 1:15 am and 2:00 am. After a two-and-a-half-hour gap, the multiplex commenced the shows from 4:30 am followed by 5:15 and 6:00 am. Interestingly, all these shows were sold out or nearly full.

The other cinema of Maxus, at Bhayandar, held a show of Sooryavanshi at 12:45 am and it also got a good response.

Meanwhile, Movie Time's property in Chembur too had to keep a show at 12:30 am. When contacted, a staff person at this multiplex told this writer, “We program shows as per the demand. Our 11:30 pm show got sold out. Many people still wanted to see and they were enquiring about the tickets. We didn’t want them to go home dejected and we could see that they wanted to see the film desperately. So we decided to hold a show at 12:30 am show.

He added that the occupancy in this post midnight show was encouraging and also added that “We’ll hold the same show even tonight as well as tomorrow night.”

