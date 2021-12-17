John Abraham shares rare pictures with wife Priya Runchal on his birthday

Actor- Producer John Abraham turned a year older today. The actor who largely uses social media to promote his film surprised fans with a rare photo dump of pictures with his wife Priya Runchal.

John shared pictures with Priya clicked at their house, restaurants and inside a private plane. Sharing the pictures, John dropped a heart emoji. Unlike John, Priya occasionally drops pictures with John and gives a glimpse into their married life. The couple got married in 2014 in a hush hush ceremony. Priya is an investment banker and the two reportedly met at a gym.

Meanwhile, John recently shared the teaser of his upcoming film Attack. Sharing the film’s teaser on Instagram, he wrote, "Get ready to witness the making of India's first super-soldier! Teaser out now. Attack releasing in cinemas worldwide on Jan 28." The action thriller also stars actors Jacqueline Fernandez and Rakul Preet Singh.

