John Abraham shares rare pictures with wife Priya Runchal on his birthday

Actor- Producer John Abraham turned a year older today. The actor who largely uses social media to promote his film surprised fans with a rare photo dump of pictures with his wife Priya Runchal.
Meanwhile, John recently shared the teaser of his upcoming film Attack. Sharing the film’s teaser on Instagram, he wrote, "Get ready to witness the making of India's first super-soldier! Teaser out now. Attack releasing in cinemas worldwide on Jan 28." The action thriller also stars actors Jacqueline Fernandez and Rakul Preet Singh.
