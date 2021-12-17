Sexual Assault In The City: What Will Happen To Chris Noth?

If Chris Noth had not reluctantly agreed to appear in the SATC series And Just Like That, this sexual assault scandal probably would NEVER have come to light. Noth ONLY returned to the series because he liked the offer of a brief appearance and a spectacular ending for his character. The Peloton story turned out to be so hot that it brought back bad memories for two women, and they coincidentally brought their stories (over 10 years apart) to the Hollywood Reporter without knowing about each other. Both young vulnerable girls were enchanted by the popular mature actor who played Mr Big. As yet, the women have not filed charges with police or even mentioned lawsuits. They just wanted to tell their stories. Since Noth was married during the 2015 alleged assault, he must be in hot water with his wife. (and more women might come forward!)Just one episode into the series and And Just like That is getting an astonishing amount of publicity!

