Ben Affleck And Brad Pitt Have A Lot In Common

In Ben Affleck’s Howard Stern interview he remarked that while he was married to Jennifer Garner and they had three kids, that he felt trapped and would drink too much and fall asleep on the couch. Long after his divorce from Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt confessed that HE would smoke and drink too much and fall asleep on the couch. Both guys were obviously unhappy and didn’t know what to do about it. We’re betting Brad’s marriage to Angelina Jolie ended in a similar way. The DIFFERENCE between Brad and Ben is that Brad carefully chose his words and never mentioned Aniston in a negative way. By saying he felt “trapped” Ben implied that Garner was the cause and we don’t think he meant to. He has always admired and praised his ex-wife.

