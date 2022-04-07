The Lost City (English)

THE LOST CITY is the story of an adventure novelist who lands up in a real-life jungle adventure. Loretta Sage (Sandra Bullock) is a reclusive middle-aged author. She has retreated into her shell after her husband’s demise. She writes romance-adventure novels and the protagonist in these stories is a fictional hero named Dash McMahon. He’s portrayed by cover model Alan Caprison (Channing Tatum), a failed actor. However, thanks to being featured in Loretta’s novels, he has managed to achieve a fan following. She has recently published her new novel ‘The Lost City Of D’ and her publisher, Beth (Da'Vine Joy Randolph), has forced her to go on a book tour along with Alan. Sadly, the promotions start on a disastrous note. On top of that, an eccentric billionaire Abigail Fairfax (Daniel Radcliffe) kidnaps her. He has realized that Loretta has based her books on actual historic research she did with her deceased archaeologist husband. Based on her writings, Fairfax has discovered a lost city on a remote Atlantic island and is convinced that this is the location of a priceless treasure. He asks for Loretta’s help to decipher an ancient map of the treasure. Loretta refuses and Fairfax sedates her and takes her to the island. Alan, meanwhile, witnessed the kidnapping. He is in love with Loretta and he decides to save her. Thanks to her smartwatch, Alan and Beth are able to find out about her location. Alan hires Jack Trainer (Brad Pitt), an ex-Navy SEAL turned CIA operative, to help him rescue Loretta. What happens next forms the rest of the film.

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results