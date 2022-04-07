Ryan Phillippe And Son Share The Chores

Ryan Phillippe went grocery shopping with his phone-friendly son Deacon at Gelson’s supermarket. We often shop in the same store but have never run in to him. We did encounter Dita Von Teese there a few years ago and she was friendly as always. She recently bought a beautiful vintage 1950’s Lilli Ann suit of ours on eBay and we know she’ll give it a good home. (We don’t get to wear wool much in California) Anyway, back to Ryan and Deacon – look closely at Deacon’s face and you will notice his resemblance to his mom Reese Witherspoon…

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

