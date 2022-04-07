Oscar De La Hoya Keeps His Girlfriends Happy

Former boxer (and generous boyfriend) Oscar De La Hoya took his girlfriend Holly Sonders shopping on Rodeo Drive and they practically cleaned out the Louboutin store. Holly, a former host for Fox Sports, started dating Oscar in August, and on Valentines Day he presented her with a million dollar custom red Ferrari. Oscar says she makes him feel “like King Kong.” You might remember around 2007, a disgruntled stripper released photos of Oscar dressed up in women’s fishnet hose, high heels, and panties. Oscar’s reps claimed the pics were photoshopped, but Oscar later admitted they were real and blamed his use of drugs and alcohol. He says he’s clean now and working as a fight promoter.

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

Click HERE to read more from this author.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results