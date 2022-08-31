Police search for missing Toronto Boy Daniel Somiah

This article was last updated on August 31, 2022

The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance locating a missing boy.

Daniel Somiah, 16, was last seen on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at 11 p.m. in the Lawrence Avenue East and Leslie Street area.

He is described as 5’8″, 126lbs, thin build, and has short curly black hair. He was wearing a black hoodie, black jeans, black Nike shoes, chains around his neck, earrings, and a black ball hat worn backwards.

Police are concerned for his safety.