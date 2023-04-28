Duan Julien, Deniell Mckenzie, Daniel Lara Orellana and Matthew Phillips Downey arrested for murder of Munawar Warsama

The Toronto Police Service has recently made significant progress in a homicide investigation concerning the tragic death of a 24-year-old man. Munawar Warsama, a resident of Toronto, was fatally shot in the Bloor Street West and Concord Avenue area on Friday, April 14, 2023. The police responded to a shooting call at approximately 10:45 p.m., and upon arrival, they found Warsama critically injured.

According to reports, multiple gunshots were heard in the vicinity, leading officers to the scene where they discovered Warsama suffering from gunshot wounds. Despite emergency personnel’s best efforts to save his life, he was pronounced deceased at the scene. This unfortunate event sparked a thorough homicide investigation by the Toronto Police Service, which ultimately led to the arrest of four suspects.

On Thursday, April 27, 2023, the Toronto Police executed several Criminal Code Search Warrants, resulting in the arrest of four men who now face charges in connection with Munawar Warsama’s murder. The suspects, all residents of Toronto, have been identified as Duan Julien (24), Deniell McKenzie (21), Daniel Lara-Orellana (25), and Matthew Phillips-Downey (23).

Each of the four individuals has been charged with Second Degree Murder. They appeared remotely in court on Thursday, April 27, 2023, at Old City Hall, 60 Queen Street West, in room 111. The arrests signify a crucial milestone in the investigation, bringing closure to the victim’s family and friends and a semblance of justice to the community.

