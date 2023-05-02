This article was last updated on May 2, 2023

Are Governments Manipulating COVID Death Data?

Governments around the world have used statistics during the COVID-19 pandemic to coerce their citizens into accepting a vaccine and to promote fear that death awaits around every corner. Canada, thanks to Justin Trudeau and his non-stop hyping of COVID-19 vaccines and his government’s misuse of statistics is a prime example as you will see in this posting.

Here is the weekly update page dated April 25th, 2023 for the Government of Canada’s COVID-19 Epidemiology portal which, thanks to Archive.org, has been archived here because information like this tends to disappear in the disinformation age:

Here is a screen capture showing a summary of the latest COVID-19 data from the PDF download of the same webpage:

Total COVID-19 deaths are listed at 51,921 as of the April 25, 2023 report which is current with information up to April 15, 2023. This same number is also reported further on in the document as shown here:

Now, let’s move down the document/webpage to Figure 4d:

In this case, the Trudeau government is reporting that there are 34,172 COVID-19 cases that are deceased in Canada as of April 25, 2023. That’s 17,749 fewer deaths than are reported twice previously in the same document. This is a very substantial difference.

What is even more concerning is that in the March 13, 2023 report, the Government of Canada reported 36,368 COVID-19 deaths on Figure 4d, 2,196 more than on April 25, 2023:

We have to go back to the January 9, 2023 report to get a number of deaths that is similar to what is being reported in Figure 4d on April 25, 2023:

Lastly, if we go back to the December 23, 2023 report, we find this:

In this report, the number of deaths on Figure 4d (46,029) is at least somewhat similar to the number reported in the body of the report (48,948) as shown here:

So, somehow, between the end of December 2022 and the end of April 2023, Figure 4d has lost 11,857 dead Canadians.

For those of us that have been paying attention over the past three years, it has become very clear that government leaders, public health officials and the mainstream media have been manipulate data to suit their agenda which, it would appear, was two-pronged; vaccinate 100 percent of the world and issue a digital identity which was directly tied to vaccine status/your personal obedience to the powers that be.

Folks, we’ve been gaslit for the past three years and, despite the research into the virus and the vaccines, it hasn’t stopped. Statistics have been proven to be a tool that has been extremely effective at getting humanity to accept a narrative that doesn’t particularly have good intentions at its core. While this is just one example of misinformation (or perhaps even disinformation) courtesy of a government, as we can clearly see from these examples, government statistics aren’t worth a shit.

