Justin Trudeau marks the International Day of Persons with Disabilities

This article was last updated on December 4, 2024

The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement to mark the International Day of Persons with Disabilities:

“A world with less barriers is a better world. Today, on the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, we work toward a future free of barriers, where all persons with disabilities are treated with dignity and respect, and where they have every opportunity to thrive.

“One in four Canadians have a disability – many with disabilities that are not visible. Canadians of working age with a disability are nearly twice as likely to be living on a low income. That is unacceptable. That’s why, five years ago, we passed the Accessible Canada Act – a historic piece of legislation that is helping create a barrier-free Canada by 2040. And we’ve been moving forward with a lot more. In 2022, we launched the Disability Inclusion Action Plan. This Action Plan provides concrete programs and critical investments to help those with disabilities get financial security, find a good-paying job, and fully participate in their communities.

“As part of our ongoing work to support persons with disabilities, we’re on track to launch the Canada Disability Benefit in 2025, to provide direct support to over 600,000 working-age Canadians with disabilities. We’re also making life more affordable for persons with disabilities. By expanding the Canadian Dental Care Plan, we’re potentially helping up to 183,000 adults with a valid federal Disability Tax Credit certificate get access to affordable dental care. We’re also expanding the Disability Supports Deduction to include service animals, alternative computer input devices, work chairs, and bed positioning devices.

“Disability rights are human rights, and Canada has continually worked to protect and promote the rights of persons with disabilities around the world. This year marks six years since Canada acceded to the Optional Protocol to the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities as part of our unwavering commitment to providing equal opportunity for people with disabilities and protecting their dignity and independence. Moving forward, the Government of Canada will continue to take ambitious action to champion disability rights at international forums, including the United Nations.

“On this International Day of Persons with Disabilities, I invite all Canadians to celebrate the remarkable accomplishments of persons with disabilities. Let’s work together to make our country more inclusive and accessible for all.”