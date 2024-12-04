This article was last updated on December 4, 2024

Canada: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

USA: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

The Dutch Grand Prix stops: Formula 1 will disappear from Zandvoort after 2026

Formula 1 will come to Zandvoort for the last time in 2026. The contract between F1 management (FOM) and the circuit will not be extended afterwards. The organization of the Dutch Grand Prix says it wants to stop at the peak.

The decision was taken after lengthy negotiations with the FOM. “There were various options on the table to continue,” emphasizes Dutch GP director Robert van Overdijk. “We could rotate with other circuits, there were also options to continue annually.”

“We have made a lot of considerations and this is the outcome. Ultimately it is our choice. Maybe the F1 top is surprised, but they certainly respect and understand us. They know how we should work.”

Director of the Dutch Grand Prix: ‘We want to stop at our peak’

The circuit director is referring to the cork on which the Dutch Grand Prix floats. The event is privately funded. “With the British Silverstone, we are the only grand prix that has to operate without government support.”

“We started this adventure with three relatively small parties. No one thought we would achieve this. We have now completed four wonderful editions.”

You can wait for a moment when enthusiasm wanes, but that doesn’t suit us.

Robert van Overdijk

Van Overdijk denies that Zandvoort was in danger of falling through the cracks due to fierce competition from other continents. Formula 1 beckons to parts of the world where the sport has barely gained a foothold, such as Africa and Asia.

Moreover, wealthy nations such as Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar spend tens of millions from their state coffers every year. More races will be canceled in Europe in the coming years.

TT circuit Assen not in the process of taking over the Grand Prix of the Netherlands

The TT circuit in Assen does not yet plan to bring Formula 1 to the Netherlands, now that Zandvoort will organize the Grand Prix of the Netherlands for the last time in 2026.

“We are not involved in it at all,” said a spokesperson for the circuit. “This is also fresh for us, but at this point it does not play any role in our strategic consideration.”

“Of course we see that happening,” says Van Overdijk. “The world of Formula 1 has changed. We know the factors, but they did not influence our decision. There were all kinds of variants on the table. We would certainly have found a solution together.”

‘Wistful, but above all proud’

Van Overdijk calls the decision to stop tough. “You might say: if it is successful, you just keep going, right? But it is a message of strength. We are going out with a bang. Of course it also gives a melancholy feeling, but above all we are proud.”

“In 2026 we will end an iconic era in Dutch sports history. Max Verstappen was of course the driving force in this. As far as I am concerned, the greatest Dutch sports hero ever. Let us especially enjoy that there are two more race weekends to come.”

Van Overdijk emphasizes that the surprising exit is not a disguised attempt to obtain government support or entice new lenders. “No, we are not looking for crowdfunding or other suggestions that may now come along. We are stopping permanently.”

‘A sold out house is necessary’

The end of the Dutch Grand Prix does involve major financial risks, he acknowledges. “A sold-out house three days in a row is necessary for us to operate profitably. That line is thin. A one-off dip is not that bad, but we cannot afford to structurally attract fewer visitors.”

“Max now has four world titles. He has won Zandvoort three times. You can of course wait for a moment when the enthusiasm decreases, but that does not suit us.”

Domenicali: ‘Zandvoort has raised the bar’

Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali is “grateful” for the work that the organization of the Dutch Grand Prix has done in recent years. “They have raised the bar for European GPs when it comes to spectacle and entertainment.”

“All parties have worked together positively to find a solution to extend the race. We respect the promoter’s decision to end the race in 2026. I would like to thank the entire team and the municipality of Zandvoort, who are fantastic partners of Formula 1 have been.”

There is no question of declining public interest yet, Van Overdijk claims. “The enthusiasm is still enormous, also from the business community.” During the last edition, there were many empty spots visible in the stands, especially on Friday, but that was explainable in his view.

“We were a bit unlucky with the weather, but the demand for tickets for 2025 and 2026 is enormous. It’s going to burst at the seams.”

Nevertheless, the organization saw no point in the other option: contract extension until 2028. The year in which Max Verstappen’s contract with Red Bull Racing expires.

“Then we would make ourselves completely dependent on what Max is going to do. Things could also turn out differently. Maybe Verstappen will drive for another team in 2026. Then it will be a very special final edition.”

The exact date for the last Dutch Grand Prix will be announced in the course of next year.

In the latest edition, a sprint race will also be held for the first time in Zandvoort on Saturday, which will earn the winner eight World Cup points.

Share with friends

You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page.