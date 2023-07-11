Ryan Gosling Shines as “Just” Ken, Earning Rave Reviews

This article was last updated on July 11, 2023

Canada: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

USA: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…Although Margot Robbie receives much praise for her portrayal of Barbie in the new film, it is Ryan Gosling’s performance as Ken that is garnering critical acclaim. Critics and fans are lauding Gosling’s stellar performance, hailing him as the standout in the film. Even reluctant male viewers are enjoying the movie, proving that Gosling was the perfect choice for the role, despite initial doubts about his age.

The Perfect Fit for Ken

It seems that Ryan Gosling was destined to portray Ken in the new film. Critics and fans are unanimous in their praise of his performance, with many stating that he stole the show. His comedic timing and delivery have been lauded as the best of his career, earning him accolades and even calls for an Oscar nomination. It is clear that Gosling fully embraced the role and brought his unique charm to the character of Ken.

The Best Part of the Movie

While Margot Robbie’s portrayal of Barbie is highly regarded, it is Ryan Gosling’s Ken that is earning the most praise. Critics and fans alike have described him as the highlight of the film, with his performance being hailed as the most enjoyable and entertaining. Gosling’s ability to bring out the humor in Ken’s character and deliver memorable laughs has resonated with viewers, making him the standout and most talked-about aspect of the movie.

Rave Reviews and Oscar Buzz

Ryan Gosling’s portrayal of Ken has been met with enthusiastic acclaim. Critics have lauded his performance, describing it as the best of his career and praising his ability to bring depth and humor to the character. Many have even suggested that he deserves an Oscar nomination for his remarkable portrayal. Gosling’s performance has won over both fans of the franchise and skeptics alike, cementing his status as a versatile and talented actor.

The Unexpected Appeal for Male Viewers

One surprising aspect of Ryan Gosling’s portrayal of Ken is the positive reaction from male viewers. Generally, movies like Barbie are perceived as being primarily for a female audience. However, Gosling’s charm and comedic talents have managed to captivate male viewers as well. Reports suggest that even men who were initially dragged to see the movie have found themselves enjoying it, thanks to Gosling’s standout performance as Ken.

Overcoming Age Concerns

Prior to the film’s release, there were concerns about Ryan Gosling’s age in portraying Ken. However, his performance has put those doubts to rest. Critics and fans have unanimously praised his ability to embody the essence of Ken, proving that age is just a number when it comes to delivering a memorable performance. Gosling’s portrayal of Ken has shown that he was the perfect choice for the role, regardless of any preconceived notions about his age.

A Career Highlight for Gosling

Ryan Gosling’s performance as Ken is being hailed as one of the standout moments of his career. His comedic skills and ability to bring out the best in the character have solidified his status as a versatile actor. The rave reviews and positive reception from both fans and critics have further established Gosling’s reputation as a talented performer. It’s safe to say that his portrayal of Ken will be remembered as one of the highlights of his filmography.

In Conclusion

Ryan Gosling’s portrayal of Ken in the new Barbie film has proven to be a revelation. Critics and fans alike have praised his performance, with many considering it to be the best part of the movie. Gosling’s ability to bring humor and depth to the character of Ken has garnered him rave reviews and even sparked Oscar buzz. Additionally, his performance has resonated with male viewers, breaking the initial perception that the movie was solely geared towards a female audience. Overall, Ryan Gosling’s portrayal of Ken has exceeded expectations and established him as a standout in the film.

Share with friends

You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page.