This article was last updated on July 11, 2023

‘Unprecedented’ heat wave in Italy

Italy is currently experiencing an exceptionally hot and especially long heat wave. Other parts of Southern Europe are also suffering from very high temperatures. But in the Netherlands we don’t notice that much of that for the time being.

“It is really excessively hot in Italy,” says Weerplaza meteorologist Jeroen Elferink to NU.nl. In several places the temperature is well over 40 degrees. Even higher temperatures may be measured in the coming days. This can happen especially in Sicily and Sardinia.

The current heat wave is expected to last at least another week. For a country like Italy, that is “really exceptionally long”, says Elferink. The country also experienced a heat wave in June.

“Italy is an elongated country that is largely by the sea. Temperatures of 40 degrees are often reached there, but always in gusts. It is rare for this kind of heat to last that long, which is unprecedented.”

The heat in Italy is caused by an air current from the south. “It blows warm air from the Sahara straight into Italy,” explains Elferink. Greece, Croatia and Slovenia are experiencing exceptional heat waves for the same reason.

European heat wave avoids the Netherlands (for now)

Spain, France, Germany and Poland are also suffering from high temperatures at the moment. In the south of Spain, the mercury will rise to around 45 degrees this week. In the south of Germany, the temperature may go towards 40 degrees.

In the Netherlands we don’t have to be afraid of those kinds of temperatures yet. “The warmer air can reach us, but then we will only get a fraction of what is happening in southern Europe. For the time being, we do not see that heat blowing in this direction,” says Elferink.

“Last year we already had temperatures around 40 degrees in mid-July. But we don’t see that happening now. It will be Dutch summer weather in the near future, with a lot of rain in addition to sun.”

However, the heat of the moment can still have consequences for us in the autumn. The Mediterranean Sea is currently warming up considerably, which increases the chance of bad weather shortly after the summer.

“When colder air from the north collides with warm air from the south in August and September, you get violent thunderstorms,” ​​says Elferink. The chance of heavy showers, hail and strong gusts of wind is greatest in parts of France and Germany. But the dividing line can also move towards the Netherlands.

Impact of the heat wave in Italy

The ongoing heat wave in Italy is having a significant impact on the country. With temperatures soaring above 40 degrees and potentially even higher in certain regions, Italy is facing an unprecedented situation. The country has experienced heat waves before, but the current one is particularly notable due to its length. Meteorologist Jeroen Elferink describes it as “really exceptionally long” for Italy. The heat is caused by warm air from the Sahara blowing directly into the country, resulting in prolonged high temperatures. Sicily and Sardinia are expected to face even higher temperatures in the coming days.

Heat wave in Southern Europe

Italy is not alone in facing extreme heat. Southern Europe as a whole, including Greece, Croatia, and Slovenia, is experiencing exceptional heat waves. The warm air current from the south is affecting these countries as well, leading to dangerously high temperatures. Spain, France, Germany, and Poland are also suffering from the heat wave, with temperatures reaching up to 45 degrees in some parts of Spain and around 40 degrees in the south of Germany.

Netherlands spared from extreme temperatures

Unlike its neighboring countries, the Netherlands is relatively unaffected by the current heat wave. While the warmer air has the potential to reach the country, it is expected to have only a minimal impact. According to meteorologist Jeroen Elferink, the Netherlands will likely experience typical Dutch summer weather, with a mix of rain and sun. Last year, the country encountered temperatures around 40 degrees Celsius in mid-July, but this is not expected to be the case this year.

Consequences for the autumn

Although the Netherlands may not feel the full force of the current heat wave, it may still experience consequences in the upcoming autumn season. The Mediterranean Sea is significantly warming up due to the prolonged heat, which increases the likelihood of severe weather disturbances following the summer. As colder air from the north collides with the warm air from the south, violent thunderstorms can occur. This poses a greater risk for parts of France and Germany, but the Netherlands could also be affected if the dividing line shifts.

