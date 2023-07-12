This article was last updated on July 12, 2023

Princes William and Harry have a big surprise for King Charles

The feud between Prince William and Prince Harry is cooling and it’s all thanks to their father, King Charles’ upcoming 75th birthday. According to our source, Harry was the one who reached out to his estranged brother and offered to cohost a surprise party for the King’s milestone birthday on November 14. The biggest surprise will be that the boys have buried the hatchet! Now here’s where it gets tricky – while Harry and William’s brotherly relationship is on the road to recovery, their wives Catherine and Meghan are far from being on speaking terms.

Working on the Spouses

The boys made a pact to each work on their spouses in hopes of mending fences, and while no one expects the wives to become best friends, being cordial would be a step in the right direction. For now, Harry and William are communicating regularly as they plan their father’s birthday party with family and loved ones in November. Only time will tell if Meghan will attend, but since he’s cohosting, Harry will definitely be there.

