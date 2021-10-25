India’s Experience with Ivermectin

Back in May 2021, a fascinating article appeared on the World Health Organization's website. Given that WHO is more-or-less following Bill Gates' COVID-19 pro-vaccine narrative, this article is of particular interest. Given a recent comment offered by a reader regarding my recent posting on the confusion surrounding the use of ivermectin as a solution to the COVID-19 pandemic , I felt that this information was particularly pertinent.

Here is the article:

As background, Uttar Pradesh is located in the far northeast corner of India and is located on the border with Nepal. It has an estimated population of 241 million people (2021 estimate), roughly one-sixth of India's total population. To help battle the COVID-19 pandemic, 141,610 Indian government teams circulated through 97,941 villages throughout Uttar Pradesh for a five day period beginning on May 5, 2021 as the pandemic seemed to be out of control with planning support and training for the effort being provided by the World Health Organization. The members of each team tested everyone with COVID-19 symptoms using Rapid Antigen Tests.

Here is the key sentence in the article:

Those with symptoms are tested and given medicine kits and information on quarantining and isolation, both at home and in hospitals."

While the article does mention that people without COVID-19 were urged to get vaccinated to prevent transmission of the virus, it is interesting to note that those who were tested because they were showing symptoms of COVID-19 were given "medicine kits".

Unfortunately, the WHO article doesn't tell us what is in these medicine kits, however, an article on MSN (Microsoft Network) dated May 12, 2021 which is sourced from The Indian Express, an Indian media company which publishes newspapers in a selection of major Indian cities, provides us with two of the contents of these kits as shown on this screen capture:

Here is the original article from The Indian Express:

Here are some quotes from the news article with my bolds:

"A year after the country’s first Covid-19 cluster, with 5 cases, was reported in Agra district, the Uttar Pradesh government has claimed that it was the first state to have introduced a large-scale “prophylactic and therapeutic” use of Ivermectin and added that the drug helped the state to maintain a lower fatality and positivity rate as compared to other states.

Citing the results from Agra in the month of May and June last year, following which the use of Ivermectin, a medicine to treat parasitic ailments, along with Doxycycline was introduced as a protocol across the state for both prophylactic as well as treatment purposes, the state Health Department said it would conduct a controlled study once the second wave of the pandemic subsides…

Uttar Pradesh was the first state in the country to introduce large-scale prophylactic and therapeutic use of Ivermectin. In May-June 2020, a team at Agra, led by Dr Anshul Pareek, administered Ivermectin to all RRT team members in the district on an experimental basis. It was observed that none of them developed Covid-19 despite being in daily contact with patients who had tested positive for the virus,” Uttar Pradesh State Surveillance Officer Vikssendu Agrawal said.

He added that based on the findings from Agra, the state government sanctioned the use of Ivermectin as a prophylactic for all the contacts of Covid patients and later cleared the administration of therapeutic doses for the treatment of such patients.

Claiming that timely introduction of Ivermectin since the first wave has helped the state maintain a relatively low positivity rate despite its high population density, he said, “Despite being the state with the largest population base and a high population density, we have maintained a relatively low positivity rate and cases per million of population”.

He said that apart from aggressive contact tracing and surveillance, the lower positivity and fatality rates may be attributed to the large-scale use of Ivermectin use in the state, adding that the drug has recently been introduced in the National Protocol for Covid treatment and management. “Once the second wave subsides, we would conduct our own study as there has been an emerging body of evidence to substantiate our timely use of Ivermectin from the first wave itself,” Vikasendu told The Indian Express.

Isn't that interesting? Given that ivermectin is almost never used in cases of COVID-19 in the developed world, India's experience with the anti-parasitic drug has been a great success as you can see on this graphic:

From a peak of 37,944 daily new cases of COVID-19 on April 24, 2021, Uttar Pradesh saw its daily new cases drop to 694 on June 7, 2021 and a further drop to only 11 new cases on October 20, 2021.

In closing, here is a graphic from Our World in Data showing how India's successful use of ivermectin has resulted in a daily new confirmed COVID-19 case per million load that is far lower that other major developed economies where ivermectin is not widely used as a treatment option:

Doesn't this make you wonder why the developed nations of the world are so reluctant to use ivermectin in the battle against COVID-19? I suspect that some of you already know the answer to that question. Given that Microsoft covered India's successful use of Ivermectin back in early May 2021, it simply must be true since they are part of the technocracy that is very carefully guarding the COVID-19 narrative so that the useless eaters are not exposed to disinformation of any type, particularly regarding treatments that do not involve experimental vaccines.

