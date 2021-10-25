Tamil film Koozhangal beats Sardar Udham and Sherni to become India’s official entry for Oscars 2022

The Tamil film Koozhangal presented by Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan is India's official entry for the 2022 Academy Awards. The film features music by Yuvan Shankar Raja.

Filmmaker Vignesh Shiva who has produced the film along with his fiance actor Nayanthara took to Twitter to announce the news. "There's a chance to hear this! "And the Oscars goes to…" Two steps away from a dream come true moment in our lives… Can't be prouder, happier and content," he wrote.

Koozhangal was selected from a list of 14 films that were compiled by a 15 member jury for a screening process for selecting India's entries. Vicky Kaushal's Sardar Udham and Vidya Balan's Sherni were also on the list.

Koozhangal which has been a winner at several film festivals is directed by PS Vinothraj. The film tells the story of a young boy and how his equation with his violent, alcoholic father leads him on a quest to fetch back his mother.

