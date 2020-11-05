Chic Headbands

One of the uncomfortable side effects of wearing a face mask properly, per the CDC's recommended guidelines, is that the strings pull at your ears. Now, for some, using your ears as mask hooks might not be annoying. But if you're prone to headaches or you don't like the way the strings tug your cartilage forward, you might prefer an alternative.

That's where button headbands come in handy. Both a fashion and comfort play, the new wave of hair accessories allows you to secure the strings of your face covering around the headband's two buttons — one on each side of the head — instead of using your ears. Ahead, shop the cutest button-studded headbands on the market, all of which will pull your hair out of your face, hold your face mask secure, and keep your ears out of the equation.

Bani Bands Headband with Buttons

If you're looking for a subtle accent — maybe one with a little festive sparkle — grab one of these thin Bani Bands elastics.

Bani Bands Glitter Turquoise Headband with Buttons, $, available at Bani Bands

Urban Halo Headband

The coolest part about these Urban Halo headbands is that the ear-saver buttons are removable, which means you can pull off the holds when take your mask off and want a headband sans studs.

Urban Halo Made You Blush, $, available at Urban Halo

Headbands of Hope Pink Tie Dye Button Headband

We've said it once and we'll say it again: the tie-dye trend is going nowhere fast.

Headbands of Hope Pink Tie Dye Button Headband, $, available at Headbands of Hope

Codream 6 Pack Colorful Headbands with Buttons

If you want a multi-pack of headbands — a different color for every outfit — grab this textured yet neutral assortment at Walmart.

Codream Codream 6 Pack Colorful Headbands with Buttons, $, available at Walmart

Etsy No Slip Handmade Buttoned Headband

How cute is this gingham pattern? Plus, if you shop on Etsy, you can support small-business artisans and get your headband with handy button holds.

BlessedWithGraceTx No Slip Handmade Buttoned Headband for Masks Blue Gingham, $, available at Etsy

