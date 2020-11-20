Black Friday Beauty Sale

As hard as it may be to believe, 2020 is almost over — not only that, but Turkey Day is next week! If you ask us, nothing pairs better with extra helpings of potatoes and pie (albeit enjoyed with extended family via Zoom) than a little virtual shopping for deals on our favorite beauty brands during the biggest sale season of the year. Ahem, Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

With major markdowns to be enjoyed as early as, well, right now, you won't want to hold off until next week to restock your skincare cabinet or snap up a bold new eyeshadow palette. Go ahead and knock out your holiday gift shopping (for yourself or someone else) while all these beauty discounts are ripe for the carting. And, don't worry, we've lined up only the most-worth-it ones ahead — from Glossier's once-a-year-sale to Ulta's half-off product party.

Violet Grey

Dates: 11/24 – 11/30

Deal: Take 20% off sitewide, some exclusions apply

Promo Code: No code needed

Shop Violet Grey

Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream, $, available at Violet Grey

Kosas

Dates: 11/20 – 11/30

Deal: Take 20% off purchases of $25+, 25% purchases of $50+, 30% off purchases of $75+

Promo Code: No code needed

Shop Kosas

Kosas The Swipe & Go Set, $, available at Kosas

NatureLab Tokyo

Dates: 11/27 – 11/30

Deal: Take 30% off all shampoos and conditioners

Promo Code: No code needed

Shop NatureLab Tokyo

NatureLab Tokyo Smooth Shampoo, $, available at NatureLab Tokyo

Oribe

Dates: 11/27 – 11/30

Deal: Take 20% off liter sizes of shampoo and conditioner​ with code (excludes Holiday 2020 Liter Set) ​

Promo Code: LITERS

Shop Oribe

Oribe Gold Lust Repair and Restore Shampoo – Liter, $, available at Oribe

Habit

Dates: 11/27 – 11/30

Deal: Take 30% off sitewide (includes holiday sets & gift cards)

Promo Code: No code needed

Shop Habit

Habit Mister, $, available at Habit

Glossier

Dates: 11/27 – 11/30

Deal: Take 25% off sitewide (includes sets)

Promo Code: No code needed

Shop Glossier

Glossier Hand Cream, $, available at Glossier

