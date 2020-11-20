Black Friday Beauty Sale

As hard as it may be to believe, 2020 is almost over — not only that, but Turkey Day is next week! If you ask us, nothing pairs better with extra helpings of potatoes and pie (albeit enjoyed with extended family via Zoom) than a little virtual shopping for deals on our favorite beauty brands during the biggest sale season of the year. Ahem, Black Friday and Cyber Monday.
With major markdowns to be enjoyed as early as, well, right now, you won't want to hold off until next week to restock your skincare cabinet or snap up a bold new eyeshadow palette. Go ahead and knock out your holiday gift shopping (for yourself or someone else) while all these beauty discounts are ripe for the carting. And, don't worry, we've lined up only the most-worth-it ones ahead — from Glossier's once-a-year-sale to Ulta's half-off product party.
Violet Grey
Dates: 11/24 – 11/30
Deal: Take 20% off sitewide, some exclusions apply
Promo Code: No code needed
Shop Violet Grey
Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream, $, available at Violet Grey
Kosas
Dates: 11/20 – 11/30
Deal: Take 20% off purchases of $25+, 25% purchases of $50+, 30% off purchases of $75+
Promo Code: No code needed
Shop Kosas
Kosas The Swipe & Go Set, $, available at Kosas
NatureLab Tokyo
Dates: 11/27 – 11/30
Deal: Take 30% off all shampoos and conditioners
Promo Code: No code needed
Shop NatureLab Tokyo
NatureLab Tokyo Smooth Shampoo, $, available at NatureLab Tokyo
Oribe
Dates: 11/27 – 11/30
Deal: Take 20% off liter sizes of shampoo and conditioner with code (excludes Holiday 2020 Liter Set)
Promo Code: LITERS
Shop Oribe
Oribe Gold Lust Repair and Restore Shampoo – Liter, $, available at Oribe
Habit
Dates: 11/27 – 11/30
Deal: Take 30% off sitewide (includes holiday sets & gift cards)
Promo Code: No code needed
Shop Habit
Habit Mister, $, available at Habit
Glossier
Dates: 11/27 – 11/30
Deal: Take 25% off sitewide (includes sets)
Promo Code: No code needed
Shop Glossier
Glossier Hand Cream, $, available at Glossier
