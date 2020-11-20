Best Pink Engagement Rings

Despite a recent uptick in popularity for blue engagement rings following the release of Season 4 The Crown — which saw Princess Diana's sapphire engagement ring up close — we’ll always have a special place in our hearts for engagement rings of the warmer variety, specifically pink engagement rings. Not only are pink stones an unexpected alternative to traditional diamonds thanks to their unique color, but they're also stunning. For proof, see the precious real estate on Lily Collins’ left ring finger. (The Emily In Paris star wears a stunning morganite ring, not from Gabriel, but from her real-life film director fiancé Charlie McDowell.)

There are a couple of options to choose from when shopping for a pink engagement ring. In terms of diamonds, naturally pink options are few and far between, which is why they come with a higher price tag. (After red diamonds, pink diamonds are the most expensive natural diamond color on the market, as reported by The Diamond Pro.) According to the Gemological Institute of America (GIA), of the over 800 million carats of rough diamonds produced at Australia’s Argyle mine — one of only a handful of places where pink diamonds are mined — less than 1% are pink. If you’re in the market for something a bit more cost-effective, precious stones, like sapphire, or semi-precious ones, like morganite and tourmaline, are excellent alternatives. (Morganite stones tend to be more champagne-like in color, while tourmaline stones are brighter and more vibrant.)

Ahead, shop a variety of pink engagement ring options, each one more beautiful than the one before.

Helzberg Diamonds Shades of Love Morganite Diamond Ring , $, available at Helzberg DiamondsPhoto Courtesy of Helzberg Diamonds.

Catbird Leda the Swan, $, available at CatbirdPhoto Courtesy of Catbird.

Sona Weaver The Disco, $, available at Sona WeaverPhoto Courtesy of Sona Weaver.

David Yurman Châtelaine® Ring with Morganite & Diamonds in 18K Rose Gold/11mm, $, available at Saks Fifth Avenue

La More Design Rose Gold Bridal Set, $, available at EtsyPhoto Courtesy of Etsy.

