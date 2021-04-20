Best Furniture Brands

Whether it's $20 bucks dropped on a bar stool from Amazon or $2,000 spent on a cloud-like loveseat, furniture is an investment. Regardless of the scale, we want these purchases to last — and, hey, so does the planet. The longer our home goods get reused and recycled, the less unnecessary waste ends up in our landfills. One small way to further this environmental cause is by opting to shop for sustainable furniture from brands that are keeping the future of the earth in mind.

To help make taking this step even easier, we went ahead and curated a list of retailers and brands that are currently crafting eco-friendly goods. Click ahead to discover a virtual warehouse full of FSC-certified wood from Burrow, vegetable-tanned leather courtesy of The Citizenry, all-natural foam mattresses made by Saatva, and more. At these destinations, every day is Earth Day.

Saatva

Saatva crafts its top-rated mattresses with eco-friendly foams, organic cotton, and recycled steel innerspring coils. All of the retailer's products are made to protect sleepers from harmful chemicals and reduce the company's carbon footprint.

Shop Saatva

Saatva Classic Mattress, $, available at Saatva

Avocado Mattress

The Latex Mattress is Avocado's most sustainable mattress to date. Nine inches of organic latex replace mattress springs and, "delivers ideal comfort," to customers.

(P.S. save $200 on Avocado mattresses right now with the promo code EARTH)

Shop Avocado Green Mattress

Avocado Mattress Latex Mattress (Queen), $, available at Avocado Mattress

Burrow

This retailer is heavy on innovative modular design but light on toxic manufacturing. Burrow's wood suppliers are certified by the Forest Stewardship Council and its eco-friendly sofas come packaged in 100% recycled cardboard boxes instead of plastic.

Shop Burrow

Burrow Arch Nomad Loveseat with Ottoman, $, available at Burrow

The Citizenry

When you buy from The Citizenry, you know exactly where your furniture came from and how it was made. This accent chair is crafted with 100% Argentinian vegetable-tanned polo saddle leather, hand-carved guindo wood, and is held together by iron hardware. Peruse the site's entire inventory (decor, bedding, rugs, etc.) for more eco-friendly finds.

Shop The Citenzry

The Citizenry Palermo Tripolina Chair, $, available at The Citizenry

Click HERE to read more from Refinery29

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results