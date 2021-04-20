The BTS x McDonald’s Collab Is Pure Chaotic Good

SOUTH KOREA – NOVEMBER 22: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY; NO BOOK COVERS.) In this image released on November 22, Jungkook, Suga, V, Jin, RM, Jimin, and J-Hope of BTS perform onstage for the 2020 American Music Awards on November 22, 2020 in South Korea. (Photo by Big Hit Entertainment/AMA2020/Getty Images via Getty Images)

On Monday — in what is perhaps the most chaotic good energy we’ve felt in a long time — McDonald’s announced that the company is partnering with BTS, the world-renowned Korean band, for its next celebrity meal. And it feels like two kingdoms are uniting in beautiful, harmonious solidarity.

McDonald’s announced the partnership on Twitter, via just six words: “Coming this May: The BTS Meal.” The already-famous meal includes 10-piece Chicken McNuggets, medium fries, and a soda option (Sprite, if you’re J-Hope), as well as the introduction of two dipping sauces — sweet chili and cajun flavors — both inspired by McDonald’s South Korea recipes, per the burger chain and as reported by CNN. (Unclear as to why they didn’t include a mochi-inspired dessert, but hey, nobody’s perfect.) The meal will be available in at least 50 markets worldwide starting on May 26.

Other celebrities to partner with McDonald’s on its menu collaborations recently include singer J Balvin and rapper Travis Scott. BTS, however, is by far the most hotly anticipated collab to date: In 2019, BTS became the third group in 50 years to have three number-one albums on the Billboard 200 charts in less than one year, according to CNN. Let’s just say that BTS might be the only band more famous and accomplished than the Chicken Nugget.

And their fans could not be more excited about the collaboration. “Get in loser we’re going to mcdonalds to get the bts meal,” one fan wrote on Twitter, accompanied by a picture of BTS band members inside a car. “So if you work for mcdonalds during the bts meal collab that means you indirectly work for bts,” another tweeted.

Here are a few of the major highlights:

john cena at mcdonalds asking for the bts meal with a jhope photocard pic.twitter.com/asOhgUw56O

— darcy (@babyratplushie) April 19, 2021

‘get in loser we’re going to mcdonalds to get the bts meal’ pic.twitter.com/9yzwx73097

— 엠미 Emmie⁷⁰³²⁵✜ 🎫 (@jeonjungkuromi) April 19, 2021

family funeral going to get bts

meal at mcdonalds pic.twitter.com/UnZXSv5mkb

— ITS BAKUGOS BIRTHDAY (@skaterhobi) April 19, 2021

me eating the bts meal like i aint never had mcdonalds fries before pic.twitter.com/e2r0MsCvgz

— hourly 2seok 🌊 I love yuo 👉👈 (@hourlyseokseok) April 19, 2021

the mc donalds employee at the grill having to make their 30th bts meal pic.twitter.com/J8EDG6XXXa

— bea 𓆏 JAY (@leminhunny) April 19, 2021

so if you work for mcdonalds during the bts meal collab that means you indirectly work for bts pic.twitter.com/QP9PLgJvy0

— a⁷ ⟬⟭ᴮᴱ (@kiiotae) April 19, 2021

v

when McDonalds launches The BTS Meal

Army: pic.twitter.com/Iwo3MXtIeK

— ᴮᵉLee ⁷ wanna cuddle namjoon (@BEM00NCHlLD7) April 19, 2021

Several other brands also chimed in on the collab: “Our fav record breakers,” the Guinness World Records’ Twitter handle posted. “We’re lovin’ it,” UNO — yes, the card game UNO — tweeted. “BUT WILL THERE BE PUPPUCCINOS?” Petco tweeted, in a sentence that makes total sense in the year of our lord 2021.

Here’s a sampling of the many brand reactions, probably borne out of some very real, “Ugh, why didn’t we think of this first?!” vibes:

our fav record breakers

— Guinness World Records (@GWR) April 19, 2021

Can we get seven 💜 to go?

— Samsung Mobile US (@SamsungMobileUS) April 19, 2021

Forgive me, Chef.

*casually marks calendar for May 26*

— Hell’s Kitchen (@HellsKitchenFOX) April 19, 2021

Can’t wait💜

— Barbie (@Barbie) April 19, 2021

L💜VE

— MATTEL (@Mattel) April 19, 2021

we’ll be hitting the drive-thru 💯

— Hot Wheels (@Hot_Wheels) April 19, 2021

Truthfully, this collaboration is the reprieve we all needed right about now, and we will gladly engage with all McDonald’s x BTS content. In the words of Jeon Jungkook: “Shoes on, get up in the morn’, cup of milk Oreo McFlurry, let’s rock ‘n’ roll.”

