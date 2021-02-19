Lighting Products For Zoom

Welcome to Hype Machine, our hit-list of the top reviewed products across the web — according to a crowd of die-hard shoppers. Call this your 4-star & up only club, with entry granted by our devoted-to-the-goods shop editors.

Remote workweeks followed by a weekend full of digital dates and virtual happy hours have become the new normal. Life as we now know it features a whole lot of on-screen time — which often involves deciding which lamp or window makes us look most alive while videoing in from the depths of our dimly lit small-spaces. We're here to cross that extra to-do off your already-sapped cyber schedule.

Good lighting is the missing link in your faction of WFH essentials. Not only is the right fixture-and-bulb combo a fantastic tool for looking literally lit on Zoom, but it's also perfect for taking effortless stuck-at-home-alone selfies. Ahead, check out the best glow-enhancers that we could suss out online — all featuring reviews from social media and #selfieoftheday enthusiasts alike.

e.l.f. Cosmetics Glow On The Go Selfie Light

The Hype: 4.8 out of 5 stars and 131 reviews on Ulta

Video Enthusiasts Say: "10/10 love this. I actually clipped in on my laptop around the camera for late-night work calls and it's the best thing ever!" — Callie, Ultra reviewer

Dazzne D50 Desk Mount Video Light

The Hype: 4.6 out of 5 stars and 310 reviews on Amazon

Reviewers Say: "I've been using this since early Jan 2021 for video calls so that I no longer look like I'm part of a witness protection program. It's easy to adjust the brightness, either with the remote or the knob on the back of the lamp. Having it set at just 6% of max brightness makes a significant difference to calls without eye strain." — Struan Robertson, Amazon reviewer

Fotodiox Selfie Vlog Pro Ring Light And Studio Stand Set

The Hype: 4.8 out of 5 stars and 17 reviews on Urban Outfitters

Reviewers Say: "I thought this was going to be much smaller but this is a high-quality, fully-equipped ring light with multiple settings. Brighter than I expected but I'm so happy with this purchase. Full stand, mirror, and phone attachment. Highly recommended if you're looking for something of great quality." — kiabeeya, Urban Outfitters reviewer

Miady LED Desk Lamp Eye-Caring Table Lamp

The Hype: 4.6 out of 5 stars and 3,176 reviews on Amazon

Reviewers Say: "I had no idea I could love a desk lamp so much. This light is awesome. It has different light modes (warm and cool tones) and a touch dimmer (just slide your finger across the levels on the base of the lamp.) It goes perfectly on my white desk with black and white accessories. I bought it because I didn't have enough light for work video calls at my desk and it's perfect — I don't look like I'm in a dark cave now." — Nicole V., Amazon reviewer

