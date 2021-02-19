If the sound of a pop! followed by a glug glug glug triggers an endorphin rush for you, then may we wish you a happy International Drink Wine Day? That’s right — February 18 is one of many national holidays that is celebrated by quaffing the sacred grape juice, and the honorary vino deals — much like our glasses of pinot noir — will continue to flow well after the holiday has ended.
Picture it: an assortment of elegant Chardonnays, bold Cabs, and some fresh bubbly delivered right to your doorsteps with free shipping and 35% off. Turns out, the best pairing for a rich merlot is not gorgonzola but in fact a sitewide discount. Take a look ahead at this flight of alcoholic markdowns and celebrate National Drink Wine Day in style.
Winc
Sale: By four bottles, get 50% off
Dates: Limited Time
Promo Code: None
Shop Winc
Winc 2018 Trés Chic Rosé, $, available at Winc
Wine.com
Sale: Save up to 50% off red wine
Dates: Limited Time
Promo Code: None
Shop Wine.com
Sangiovese Barone Ricasoli Chianti 2018, $, available at Wine.com
Mysa
Sale: 20% off 12+ bottle orders
Dates: Limited Time
Promo Code: CASE20
Shop Mysa
Cantina Indigeno Rosso 2019, $, available at Mysa
Stags’ Leap
Sale: Bottles up to 40% off + free shipping on 12 or more bottles
Dates: Limited Time
Promo Code: None
Shop Stags’ Leap
Stags' Leap 2017 Napa Valley Petite Sirah, $, available at Stags' Leap
Splash Wines
Sale: Featured curated cases up to 50% off
Dates: Limited Time
Promo Code: None
Shop Splash Wines
Splash Wines European Dreaming, $, available at Splash Wines
Martha Stewart Wines
Sale: Save 30% off sitewide and get FREE Connoisseur’s 7-deluxe piece Lever Pull Cherry Box when you order 12 bottles
Dates: Limited Time
Promo Code: DAY3
Shop Martha Stewart Wines
Martha Stewart Wine 2019 Domaine Saint André Rouge, $, available at Martha Stewart Wine
Zachys
Sale: Take $30 off of $100
Dates: Limite Time
Promo Code: ZWinter30
Shop Zachys
El Enegimo El Enemigo Chardonnay 2018 (750ML), $, available at Zachys
Wine Access
Sale: Limited time offers until they sell out
Dates: While supplies last
Promo Code: None
Shop Wine Access
Wine Access 2015 Canonica a Cerreto Sandiavolo Toscana, $, available at Wine Access
Wine Awesomeness
Sale: FREE delivery 3+ bottles coast to coast
Dates: Limited Time
Promo Code: None
Shop Wine Awesomeness
Bacia Della Luna Pinot Spumante Rosé Brut, $, available at Wine Awesomeness
