If the sound of a pop! followed by a glug glug glug triggers an endorphin rush for you, then may we wish you a happy International Drink Wine Day? That’s right — February 18 is one of many national holidays that is celebrated by quaffing the sacred grape juice, and the honorary vino deals — much like our glasses of pinot noir — will continue to flow well after the holiday has ended.

Picture it: an assortment of elegant Chardonnays, bold Cabs, and some fresh bubbly delivered right to your doorsteps with free shipping and 35% off. Turns out, the best pairing for a rich merlot is not gorgonzola but in fact a sitewide discount. Take a look ahead at this flight of alcoholic markdowns and celebrate National Drink Wine Day in style.

Winc

Sale: By four bottles, get 50% off

Dates: Limited Time

Promo Code: None

Shop Winc

Winc 2018 Trés Chic Rosé, $, available at Winc

Wine.com

Sale: Save up to 50% off red wine

Dates: Limited Time

Promo Code: None

Shop Wine.com

Sangiovese Barone Ricasoli Chianti 2018, $, available at Wine.com

Mysa

Sale: 20% off 12+ bottle orders

Dates: Limited Time

Promo Code: CASE20

Shop Mysa

Cantina Indigeno Rosso 2019, $, available at Mysa

Stags’ Leap

Sale: Bottles up to 40% off + free shipping on 12 or more bottles

Dates: Limited Time

Promo Code: None

Shop Stags’ Leap

Stags' Leap 2017 Napa Valley Petite Sirah, $, available at Stags' Leap

Splash Wines

Sale: Featured curated cases up to 50% off

Dates: Limited Time

Promo Code: None

Shop Splash Wines

Splash Wines European Dreaming, $, available at Splash Wines

Martha Stewart Wines

Sale: Save 30% off sitewide and get FREE Connoisseur’s 7-deluxe piece Lever Pull Cherry Box when you order 12 bottles

Dates: Limited Time

Promo Code: DAY3

Shop Martha Stewart Wines

Martha Stewart Wine 2019 Domaine Saint André Rouge, $, available at Martha Stewart Wine

Zachys

Sale: Take $30 off of $100

Dates: Limite Time

Promo Code: ZWinter30

Shop Zachys

El Enegimo El Enemigo Chardonnay 2018 (750ML), $, available at Zachys

Wine Access

Sale: Limited time offers until they sell out

Dates: While supplies last

Promo Code: None

Shop Wine Access

Wine Access 2015 Canonica a Cerreto Sandiavolo Toscana, $, available at Wine Access

Wine Awesomeness

Sale: FREE delivery 3+ bottles coast to coast

Dates: Limited Time

Promo Code: None

Shop Wine Awesomeness

Bacia Della Luna Pinot Spumante Rosé Brut, $, available at Wine Awesomeness

