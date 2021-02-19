We don't know who needs to hear this, but: it's time to stop dragging your duvet from your bedroom to your living room and then back again every night. Your oversized quilted comforter has no business on the couch with your dog and Netflix snacks — give it a break and just add that cozy throw you wish you had bought months ago to your cart already. And, if you're stumped on which snuggly style to buy, we've gone ahead and done the blanket-browsing work for you.

In our new inside-based lives, comfiness has never been more vital — and in our new inside-based chilly seasons, warmth has never been so coveted. Just take a look at all the cozy-adjacent trends (from cabincore to fleece fashion and loungewear) pulsating in popularity. Throw blankets are an easy and affordable way to add a touch of coziness to your space; with a vast range of styles and price points available at a myriad of our favorite retailers. There's everything from exaggerated chunky-knit types for aesthetically-minded loungers, cloud-like alpaca iterations for those seeking warmth, and even organic cotton throws for the more eco-conscious among us.

Ahead, find 15 very cozy throw blankets (all toting top ratings and glowing customer praise) that are worth putting on couch duty so your duvet can rest.

Parachute Oversized Knit Throw

Parachute's blanket is knit from Turkish cotton in a super cozy ribbed pattern. Basically — it's like a sweater for your couch.

Comfort Critics Say: "Some mornings I’ll get under this on the couch with a cup of coffee, a good book and never leave. Definitely not the Shasta of throws. This is the real thing." – Ryan P.

Boll & Branch Waffle Bed Blanket

This bed-sized blanket is woven from plush Certified organic cotton with enough room to share or burrito-wrap yourself.

Comfort Critics Say: "Two weeks in and I still love the texture and feel of this blanket! I’m going to order another for my guest room!" – Felice W.

Rives Striped Throw Blanket

Forget about humans for a while — this brightly-colored throw will offer you all the hugs you'd need from the comfort of your accent chair.

Comfort Critics Say: "I bought two of these as a gift and they are so beautiful, great quality, gorgeous colors, and really warm. I ended up keeping one for myself!" – Victoria D.

Three Posts Jetton Throw

Not only does this throw blanket come in multiple pretty colors, but it's also the most affordable on this list. On sale for just $34.99, you'll find yourself buried beneath this snuggly style-maker.

Comfort Critics Say: "Exactly what I was looking for to cover a spot on my chair that won’t come out! The throw is exactly the color shown online (not always the case) and is soft and cozy. Has a little ‘dressed up’ pattern so it looks nice in a more formal living room." – Kathleen

Bearaby Cotton Napper

Movie nights, midday naps, and couch-lounging will never be the same. In a good way.

Comfort Critics Say: "This blanket is perfection! My partner was skeptical of it at first but now I have to fight with him (and the dog) every night over who gets to use it. Not to mention I’ve gotten so many compliments on how cute it is." – Sarah R.

