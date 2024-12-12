This article was last updated on December 12, 2024

Fixed global outage on WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook

WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook suffered from an outage worldwide last night. Parent company Meta confirmed at 8 p.m. that there were technical problems.

Around 11:30 p.m., Meta said the issues were 99 percent resolved and some final checks were being done. First reported after midnight Instagram and then WhatsApp that everything worked again. Also on Facebook the problems are over.

The exact cause of the malfunction is unknown. The first reports from users came around 7 p.m. The social networks kept loading or notifications and messages were not forwarded.

