December 12, 2024

Possible victim denies rape by son of Norwegian Crown Princess

One of the women who the Norwegian Public Prosecution Service believes was raped by the son of the Norwegian Crown Princess says that this did not happen. Her lawyer told the Norwegian newspaper VG.

The police filed a report after video material was found showing “something criminal”, but according to the lawyer this is not the case. “The police define this as rape without sexual intercourse. She herself does not experience that she was raped by Marius Borg Høiby.”

The Public Prosecution Service suspects Høiby of two rapes and several cases of psychological and physical abuse. He was arrested last month, but provisionally released more than a week later.

He was banned from contact with several alleged victims. The woman who denies that she was raped also wants the contact ban to be lifted. Her lawyer says her client and Høiby are friends.

Høiby is the stepson of Crown Prince Haakon and does not have a royal title. He is a son from a previous relationship of Haakon’s wife Mette-Marit.

