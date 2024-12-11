This article was last updated on December 11, 2024

Ajax defender Devyne Rensch returns after injury for the Europa League match against Lazio

Devyne Rensch returns to Ajax’s match selection on Thursday evening for the Europa League match against Lazio. The defender suffered an injury to his leg.

According to Francesco Farioli, Rensch can also take action. The Italian left it unclear whether the 21-year-old right back will start immediately.

Rensch fell in the first half of the away match against NEC with a thigh injury. As a result, he had to miss the matches against FC Utrecht (2-2) and AZ (2-1 defeat).

The return of Rensch means a boost for Farioli, because the flush at right back is thin. Anton Gaaei replaced Rensch in recent matches, but did not do so convincingly.

Also Henderson and Godts there

Farioli also announced that Mika Godts and Jordan Henderson could play against the number five of the Italian league. The latter was on the bench against AZ, but he could not play due to hamstring complaints.

Godts just made his return in Alkmaar after a hamstring injury. The Belgian was immediately accurate.

